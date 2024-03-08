THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,391,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in THOR Industries by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

