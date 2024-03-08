Thomas Aiken Avery Sells 1,000 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $139.27 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRA International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CRA International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.