The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $852,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

