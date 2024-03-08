The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $344.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $346.14. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock worth $10,080,699 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

