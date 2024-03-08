The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $46,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.