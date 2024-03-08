The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152,970 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 72,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $104,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,190,418 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 461,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $14,550,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

GOLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

