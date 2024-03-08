The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,969 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $85,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $207.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

