The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 576,456 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Corteva worth $91,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

