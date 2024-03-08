The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 227,048 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.29% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $76,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.