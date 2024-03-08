The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 227,048 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.29% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $76,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.