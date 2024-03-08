The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $65,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

