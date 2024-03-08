The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $87.28 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Otis Worldwide worth $87,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.