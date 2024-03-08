The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $73.34 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $73,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

