The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.06 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of Hologic worth $69,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

