The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $67.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $67,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of D stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

