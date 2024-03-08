The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $102 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.55% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $101,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.