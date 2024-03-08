The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 609,269 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $83,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 508,900 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,728,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.