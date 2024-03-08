The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of Fortis worth $81,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

