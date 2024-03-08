The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 708,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,534 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $89,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $122.51 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.