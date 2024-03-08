The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 56,124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boeing were worth $88,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

