The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 303,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.46% of Gildan Activewear worth $71,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

