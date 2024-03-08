The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $94,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

