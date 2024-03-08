The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.85

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 13494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

