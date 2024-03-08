The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.85

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 13494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
