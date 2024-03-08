The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,626. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

