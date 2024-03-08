The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.26.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $201.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.84. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

