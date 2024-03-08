The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $6.25

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.31 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.