The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.