The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 335.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $36,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $153.77 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.