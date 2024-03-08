The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 335.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $36,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Clorox by 75.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Clorox by 58.4% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

