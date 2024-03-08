The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Sells $32,948.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

