The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 300 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $16,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,112.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Up 2.5 %

Andersons stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,732. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 907,734 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

