The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Allstate worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

