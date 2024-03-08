Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.93% of Textron worth $448,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Textron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,503,000 after buying an additional 477,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

