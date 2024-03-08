Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,738,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,713,789. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.