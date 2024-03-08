Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.