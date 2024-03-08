Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,386,000 after buying an additional 1,810,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,580,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

