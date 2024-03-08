Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $1,612,280.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of THC opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

