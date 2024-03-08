Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $1,612,280.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of THC opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
