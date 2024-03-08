Telsey Advisory Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $785.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $750.00 to $785.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $785.59 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $466.80 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $705.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

