Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Telos were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Telos by 2,569.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 8,940,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $27,666,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 76.5% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 974,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

