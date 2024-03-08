Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Reduced by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

