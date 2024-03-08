TD Securities Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 2.9 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

AX.UN opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is -19.42%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

