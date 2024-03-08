TD Securities Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $110.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Shares of DSGX opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

