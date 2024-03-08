Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $5.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
