Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.71).

LON TW opened at GBX 138.95 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 868.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £140,034.02 ($177,730.70). Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

