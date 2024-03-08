Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $449,515.85 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
