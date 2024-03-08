Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 56,858 shares.The stock last traded at $40.75 and had previously closed at $41.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.