Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

