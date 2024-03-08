Tarang Amin Sells 23,519 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14.

NYSE:ELF opened at $210.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

