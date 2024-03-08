Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talphera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talphera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.
Talphera Stock Performance
Talphera stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.54.
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.