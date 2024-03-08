Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talphera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talphera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Talphera Stock Performance

Talphera stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

