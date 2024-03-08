Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Insider Activity

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.