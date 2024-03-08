Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 698,845 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,766,000 after purchasing an additional 247,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.